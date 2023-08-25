Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi walks around most of the game and shouldn't be rested. That's the bizzare take of former USMNT star Alexi Lalas who has hit out at claims that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner should be rested for his first MLS league game against New York Red Bulls this weekend.

Recall that Messi has started seven of Miami's eight games across competitions since joining from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He hsa bagged an impressive 10 goals and three assists in eight appearances, leading the Herons to a Leagues Cup triumph - their first title - and the US Open Cup semifinal.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that the Argentine icon has played for an extended 120 minutes and shootouts in three of those games. He appeared to be affected by fatigue in the last game versus Cincinnati. That has made Inter Miami manager Tata Martino to hint at possibly sitting Messi out ahead of this weekend's league fixture.

"Leo and many other players are reaching an important physical limit," the tactician said following Inter Miami's penalty shootout win over FC Cincinnati.

"From today we will start to evaluate this – how do I face at least the next three games? You also have to take into account the large number of games that we played in 45, 50 days."

However, former USA star Alexi Lalas doesn't agree with the notion, arguing that Lionel Messi shouldn't be rested, as he basically 'walks' around most of the game.

Expand Tweet

"Load management? Messi walks around most of the game!" Lalas reacted on Twitter while replying a fan who had suggested that the Argentine should be rested this weekend.

Another fan replied asking if Messi could be rested due to the caliber of opposition Miami will face. Lalas responded:

"Don't be so insecure. Messi has always walked...until it's time not to walk."

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

What an explosive start for the Argentine icon.

Lionel Messi is gearing up to make his highly anticipated MLS debut for Inter Miami this weekend. Unless Tata Martino decides to keep him out of action, Messi should lead the attack once again for Miami when they take on New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday (August 27).

Following that, the Miamians lock horns with Nashville in the league four days later before going head-to-head with LAFC on September 4. As it stands, Martino's men sit at the bottom of the standings with 18 points in 22 games but have a chance to make the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi and Co. will also have their minds on the US Open Cup final, where they take on Houston Dynamo on September 27.