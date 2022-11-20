"Messi wants to make a statement, Brazil will look to come back" - Yaya Toure says South American teams look 'really scary' ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona legend Yaya Toure has showered praise on Brazil and Argentina ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Manchester City midfielder, who is currently working as an academy coach at Tottenham Hotspur, has also said that he wants a European team to win the competition.

He told talkSPORT:

"Brazil have always been the favorites of all the tournaments. Any World Cup they play, they've been favorites. I want a European team to win but if I'm being honest, the South Americans look really, really scary."

He added:

"Argentina recently won the Copa America, they're in good form, they have a good coach, Messi wants to make a statement, Brazil will look to come back again...it's going to be tough"

The giants of Europe are not coming into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as underdogs. In fact, a European team has won the World Cup in each of the last four editions of the tournament.

The last time a country from South America lifted the trophy was in 2002, when Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in the final. However, it is perhaps a safe bet to back Argentina and Brazil this time around, given their world-class squads and comparatively fewer injury issues.

Hailing from Ivory Coast, it would come as a surprise to many that Toure wouldn't want an African country to win the World Cup. But perhaps he is basing his judgment on statistics. No African country has ever reached the semi-finals in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Senegal are arguably their best hope but will be without Bayern Munich superstar Sadio Mane for the tournament.

Brazil, Argentina may be 2022 FIFA World Cup favorites but Uruguay can't be ignored

Uruguay were once one of the best teams in international football. The 1930 and 1950 World Cup winners have since decreased in prominence.

But they currently boast a balanced team filled with world-beaters. The likes of Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, and Federico Valverde know what it takes on the big stage.

Meanwhile, up-and-coming stars such as Darwin Nunez, Ronaldo Araujo, and Rodrigo Bentancur are some of the best players in their respective positions.

They are placed in a group with Portugal, South Korea, and Ghana. They will fancy their chances against the latter two, while a draw against Portugal could be enough to win them their group.

Brazil and Argentina are definitely the favorites from the South American contingent, but it would be wise to keep an eye out for the dark horses in Uruguay.

