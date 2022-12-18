“Messi will cry” - Piers Morgan makes damning 2022 FIFA World Cup final prediction ahead of France-Argentina showdown

British journalist Piers Morgan has predicted that the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina could end in tears for Lionel Messi.

The anticipation builds towards the monumental clash between Les Blues and La Albiceleste at the Lusail Stadium tonight (December 18). Many are predicting how Messi could fare in what's expected to be his final World Cup game.

That includes Morgan, who tweeted his prediction:

"PREDICTION: France will beat Argentina 3-1 to win the World Cup. Mbappe will score twice; Griezmann will be MoM, and Messi will cry."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan PREDICTION: France will beat Argentina 3-1 to win the World Cup. Mbappe will score twice, Griezmann will be MoM and Messi will cry. PREDICTION: France will beat Argentina 3-1 to win the World Cup. Mbappe will score twice, Griezmann will be MoM and Messi will cry.

The iconic forward is yet to win the FIFA World Cup, which is conspicuous by its absence in his illustrious trophy cabinet.

Messi, 35, has bene in red-hot form in Qatar, scoring five goals and contributing three assists in six games. Argentina are looking to win the World Cup for the third time, with their last triumph coming in 1986.

Sport360Football @Sport360Foot



Pure genius from the



#GOAT #Qatar2022 𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 vintage Messi momentPure genius from the 𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 vintage Messi moment ✨Pure genius from the 🐐#GOAT #Qatar2022 https://t.co/HPGdQoN3ZU

Messi suffered defeat with La Albiceleste in the 2014 final, losing to Germany after extra time. He was inconsolable after the game despite being awarded the Golden Ball, saying (via NDTV Sports):

"Right now, nothing can console me -- not the award or anything else," he said. "I wanted to take Argentina to the World Cup for all the people."

Argentina fans hope history doesn't repeat itself against reigning world champions France.

Didier Deschamps' side have been in impressive form leading to the final, with Kylian Mbappe scoring five goals and providing two assists in six games. Antoine Griezmann has been somewhat of a surprise standout performer, providing three assists in six outings.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez dubs Lionel Messi greatest of all time ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Martinez (left) is full of praise for his captain.

Messi continues to be lauded ahead of the FIFA World Cup final against France. Many are pinning their hopes on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to lead his side to the prestigious trophy.

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez has dubbed his captain the greatest of all time but added that France are the slight favourites. He said (via Sky Sports):

"People can say France are favourites, but we have the greatest player of all time. We always like to hear our opponents are favourite because we don't feel superior or inferior to anyone."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Emi Martínez: “I want to have the best game of my life to Messi to achieve his dream.” Emi Martínez: “I want to have the best game of my life to Messi to achieve his dream.” https://t.co/jvnLApsLFF

The Argentine great has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in 25 World Cup games. Many recckon that by achieving glory in Qatar, Messi would finally put the debate between himself and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo to bed.

Poll : 0 votes