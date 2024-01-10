“Messi will divorce” - Famous psychic makes huge prediction on Lionel Messi’s relationship with Antonela Roccuzzo in 2024 tarot reading

Famous psychic Mhoni Vidente is in the news after predicting that Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo will go their separate ways in 2024. The Mexican psychic made this prediction as part of their tarot reading for the year, and also made predictions about Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Vidente became popular for predicting the January 1 earthquake which shook Japan. They have now predicted that Messi and Roccuzzo, his longtime partner and wife, will get a divorce in 2024 as part of a change in showbusiness.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been married for over six years now, and have three children between them. The oldest, Thiago, was born in 2012, Mateo was born in 2015 and Ciro, the youngest, was born three years later.

Vidente believes that the couple, who live together in Miami, will separate in the next 12 months, as per Marca.

"The letter of El Carruaje [Messi] is telling us that changes are coming in show business matters. A Messi will divorce."

There have already been rumors of unfaithfulness on the part of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in the last year.

A Brazilian media outlet revealed that Lionel Messi had an affair with an Argentine journalist, prompting Daniella Semaan, a family friend, to quash the rumors online. There was also an adult content creator, formerly involved with Neymar, who revealed that she had dealings with Messi, as well.

Despite all these claims, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are living fine without any issues, as the football star posted pictures of the family on New Year's Day. The couple have also been spotted in the past few weeks watching their kids' academy games together.

Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo set for new MLS season together

Lionel Messi signed for Inter Miami last summer, and quickly became an integral player for the Herons within days of his signing. The Argentine great did not manage to lead the club to the MLS Cup playoffs, giving him an extended break at the end of 2023.

Messi spent parts of the break working out with Antonela Roccuzzo and travelling with his family on vacation. The celebrity couple are prepared for another MLS season surrounded by close friends in Miami.

The summer signing of Luis Suarez by the club means his family have reunited with the Messis in South Beach. Along with the partners of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Antonela Roccuzzo will find herself amid her known companions as they cheer Inter Miami to victory.

Miami will commence their regular season with a home match on February 21.