Fans are excited to see Lionel Messi captain Inter Miami in their MLS clash with Montreal Impact tonight (May 11). The Argentine attacker starts in attack for Gerardo Martino's side at Saputo Stadium in Quebec, Canada.

Messi has recently bounced back from a spell on the sidelines through injury to help steer the Herons to four wins in a row. He put on a masterclass in a 6-2 win against New York Red Bulls on May 5, conjuring up a goal and remarkably five assists.

Inter Miami heads into tonight's game top of the MLS Eastern Conference table. Martino's men hold a three-point lead over second-placed Cincinnati who have a game in hand.

Lionel Messi will be tasked with captaining the Herons to victory and they have a mission to complete. They have never beaten Montreal while playing in Canada, suffering three defeats and one draw.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will make his first appearance on Canadian soil. He's joined in attack by longtime teammate Luis Suarez who netted a hat-trick in the win over New York Red Bulls.

Martias Roja, Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, and Julian Gressel start in midfield for Martino's side.

Marcelo Weigandt, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Nicolas Freire, and Franco Negri start in defense with Drake Callander in goal.

Fans are expecting Messi to shine against Montreal and one fan has backed him to bag a hat-trick:

"Messi will score a hattrick."

Another fan wants the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to conjure up masterclass:

"Time to cook (GOAT)."

One fan was thrilled to see Messi and Suarez start:

"Messi and Suarez both starting (clap)."

Another fan was also excited to see the duo play alongside Rojas:

"Rojas - Suarez - Messi. Wow wow wow."

One fan wanted Inter Miami to put on a show:

"Let's show them how's done lads."

Guillem Balague claims Inter Miami's Lionel Messi will eventually return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi emotionally exited Camp Nou in 2021.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed Lionel Messi will one-day cross paths with Barcelona again. The Blaugrana icon left Camp Nou in 2021 when the Catalans couldn't afford a new contract (via Barca Universal):

"That’s what he said. He will return, there will come a time when the paths of Barca and Leo Messi will cross again. Currently he is enjoying his time at Inter Miami, but the day will come when he must return home. I think that for him home is Barcelona."

Messi became arguably the greatest player in history during his time with Barca. He's their all-time top scorer with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games. The Argentina captain turned down a return last summer as he was wary about the La Liga giants' financial situation.