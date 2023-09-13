"Messi wins Copa America next year, and we push for his 9th Ballon d'Or" - Fans react as incredible Argentina stat comes to light

Lionel Messi's Argentina have lost only one game in 49 matches after their 3-0 win against Bolivia in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier in La Paz on Tuesday (September 12).

The incredible streak started with a win in the third-place game at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil. La Albiceleste then embarked on an incredible 36-game win streak - including an unbeaten 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign - before the run was snapped by Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener.

However, Lionel Scaloni's men recovered from that shock defeat, winning their next six games. That includes beating defending champions France on penalties in the final to win their third World Cup.

Since then, La Albiceleste have won six games - including two in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers - without conceding. That means, in the last four years, the reigning world champions have lost just once in 49 games across competitions.

Fans have reacted to La Albiceleste's incredible record.

"Messi wins Copa America next year, and we push for his 9th Ballon d'Or."

Another simply commented:

"The GOAT influence"

With the win over Bolivia, Argentina have won both their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, having beaten Ecuador 1-0 at home last week. Messi and Co. are second in the standings, trailing Brazil on goal difference.

How did Argentina fared against Bolivia sans Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was left out of his team's matchday squad that took on Bolivia in La Paz on Tuesday. The 36-year-old was subbed off in the previous game due to fatigue.

Nevertheless, despite playing in the high altitude of La Paz and without their talismanic captain, Lionel Scaloni's men ran havoc. Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring in the 31st minute before Bolivian defender, Roberto, saw red eight minutes later.

Nicolas Tagliafico doubled La Albiceleste's lead three minutes from the break. Nicolas Gonzalez added a third seven minutes from time as Argentina won only their fifth World Cup qualifier in La Paz.