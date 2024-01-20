Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are delighted to see Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez feature in Inter Miami's starting XI for the friendly against El Salvador on January 19.

The Herons are set to play El Salvador at the Estadio Cuscatlan. The CONCACAF country is currently the 78th-ranked team in the FIFA rankings.

Tata Martino has named a strong lineup as his team begin their preparations for the upcoming MLS season. Apart from their crown jewel Messi, new signing Luis Suarez is also in the first XI. Ex-Barcelona superstars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have also been named in the starting lineup.

CJ Dos Santos starts in goal for Martino's side while Alba, Noah Allen, Tomas Aviles, DeAndre Yedlin, and Julian Gressel are the five defenders in the 5-3-2 formation.

Benjamin Cremaschi, Gregore, and Busquets are the three midfielders. Two South American and Barcelona icons, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lead the Herons' formidable attack.

Fans are delighted to see Messi and Suarez together again. One of them tweeted:

"Messi Suarez front two. Good luck stopping them."

Another commented:

"Messi X Suarez let's goooo."

Here are some of the best fan reactions on X as Messi captains Inter Miami in the friendly against El Salvador:

Can Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rekindle their partnership at Inter Miami?

Luis Suarez recently completed a free transfer from Brazilian club Gremio to Inter Miami. The move has excited fans as the Uruguayan is now reunited with Lionel Messi.

The duo wreaked havoc in European football during their spell together at Barcelona. They shared the pitch 258 times, combining for 99 goals.

Messi and Suarez seemed to share a telepathic connection on the pitch. They gave fans countless memories and stunned opposition defenders with their magic. The duo helped Barca win multiple silverware, including the European treble in 2014-15.

Inter Miami fans will expect the prolific pair to continue where they left off for La Blaugrana. In his debut season last term, Messi helped the Herons win their first-ever trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup.

If the Argentina captain can rekindle his extraordinary understanding with Suarez, US Soccer fans are in for an exciting season.