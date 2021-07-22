Mesut Ozil backs former Arsenal teammate to become a great footballer

Mesut Ozil has backed Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to become a great player. The German believes his former teammate has what it takes to overcome the racist abuse he suffered earlier this month and forge a successful career for himself.

Bukayo Saka, along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, suffered racist abuse from a section of England fans after they missed their penalties in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. The Arsenal star has since received a lot of support from different walks of life.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has given his backing to Bukayo Saka 💪 pic.twitter.com/7hhEAhMmNY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 22, 2021

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mesut Ozil sympathized with the Arsenal youngster and backed him to move on from the incident.

"I felt very much for Bukayo. I know from my own experience how it feels to miss a penalty," Ozil said. "In a final, as the last one, to take on the responsibility of an entire nation as a young player - respect. Not many players would dare to do that. There will always be people who racially abuse and scapegoat people of different backgrounds and skin colour when they lose."

"Bukayo is a modest young player. I have gotten to know him as a very determined young man who works very hard for his dream and does everything he can to achieve it.

"Bukayo is blessed with a talent that not many have. If he remains as humble and determined as he already is, I am 100 per cent convinced that he has a great future ahead of him and can become a great player."

Arsenal cancel pre-season tour of USA

Following a small number of positive COVID tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup.



This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2021

Arsenal were set to travel to the USA this week to play in the Florida Cup. However, they backed out of the pre-season tournament after a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. Inter Milan also followed suit and pulled out of the tournament.

Arsenal are due to play Chelsea on August 1 in their next pre-season game. They kick off their Premier League campaign at newly promoted Brentford on August 13.

