"The future belongs to you" - Mesut Ozil lauds England superstar for his excellent 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil heaped praise on England winger Bukayo Saka following their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions lost 2-1 against France at the Al Bayt Stadium yesterday (December 10). Aurelien Tchouameni scored Les Bleus' first goal in the 17th minute via a brilliant strike from outside the box.

Harry Kane then equalized for his side in the 54th minute with a penalty after Saka was fouled in the box by Tchouameni. Olivier Giroud scored the winner for France in the 78th minute with an excellent header. Kane then missed a penalty after Mason Mount was fouled in the box by Theo Hernandez.

Following England's exit from the FIFA World Cup, Ozil shared a post on Twitter sharing his thoughts on the game. He also reserved special praise for Arsenal winger Saka, saying:

"You don't need to feel ashamed Team England. A strong performance against the current World Champion, good defending against Mbappe & Co., but France very effective as always. Great game from my brother @BukayoSaka87 - the future belongs to you. #ENGFRA #FIFAWorldCup"

Mesut Özil @M10

A strong performance against the current World Champion, good defending against Mbappe & Co., but France very effective as always.

Great game from my brother #ENGFRA #FIFAWorldCup You don't need to feel ashamed Team England. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿A strong performance against the current World Champion, good defending against Mbappe & Co., but France very effective as always.Great game from my brother @BukayoSaka87 - the future belongs to you You don't need to feel ashamed Team England. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿A strong performance against the current World Champion, good defending against Mbappe & Co., but France very effective as always. Great game from my brother @BukayoSaka87 - the future belongs to you ❤️ #ENGFRA #FIFAWorldCup

Saka was sensational for the Three Lions at the Qatar tournament as he scored three goals and one assist in four appearances. Apart from the goal contributions, the winger was a livewire on the right flank throughout the tournament.

Jamie Redknapp on Bukayo Saka being substituted in England's FIFA World Cup loss against France

Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp was surprised by Gareth Southgate's decision to substitute Saka in the 79th minute for Raheem Sterling.

The Arsenal winger was immense in the game as he won a penalty, made two key passes and created a big chance. However, Southgate replaced him with England needing a goal to equalize.

Redknapp, who was surprised by the decision, said (via Football.London):

"He (Theo Hernandez) couldn't handle Bukayo Saka, he was too much for Hernandez all game. I must admit I couldn't believe that Gareth took him off. Even if we'd have got a goal and gone to extra-time, he was the player that every time we got the ball to him, it gets you on the edge of your seat."

He added:

"I thought it was a really strange decision. Obviously you've got to make subs to try and affect the game, but that was certainly the wrong one. I would have kept him on for every single second of that game and I'm sure Hernandez, when he saw him go off, breathed a huge sigh of relief."

Saka will now return to the Emirates to continue a prolific season with Arsenal, who sit at the top of the Premier League table. He has registered five goals and six assists in 20 games for the club across competitions.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes