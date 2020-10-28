Mesut Ozil lends support to Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign 

Sidelined Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has extended his support to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign by donating meals to around 1400 students in London.

The German footballer has joined hands with Barnet Sunday Football League (BSFL), chef Stefan Peppert and German Chefs Catering in Knightsbridge to organize the effort.

@BarnetLeague X @MesutOzil1088 X @ChefsGerman 😍 Providing 1,400 meals to 12 schools in Barnet and surrounding areas 👏 pic.twitter.com/rhORpgGjOF — Barnet Sunday Football League (@BarnetLeague) October 27, 2020

“We are very grateful to Mesut Ozil and Stefan Peppert for getting involved with our initiative, and the volunteers on the project who have worked tirelessly throughout,” remarked a BSFL representative of the effort.

Whitings School head-teacher Sejal Patel, whose school benefited from Ozil's generosity, was also appreciative of the footballer.

“The school wanted to say thank you for his kindness and generosity,” she said.

Mesut Ozil was adding to the efforts of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, who has single-handed sparked a movement to provide needy children with meals during their school holidays.

The idea floated by the 22-year-old Englishman was shot down by the British government but the footballer has persevered on social media, inspiring many around the country to help his cause.

Mesut Ozil's Arsenal future looks bleak

Mesut Ozil's Arsenal future looks especially bleak after the playmaker was left out of the club's Premier League and Europa League squads.

Speaking out about the issue, the player's agent claimed that he hopes Ozil will once again play for the club.

“He could have left for another club like Alexis Sanchez. He could have left and got a £30m signing-on fee as a free agent at the peak of his career. But he stayed loyal.

“Maybe the club will change their position in January and register him. You never know what will happen,” he said.

Ozil, for his part, released a heartfelt statement on social media about his loyalty towards the club not being reciprocated.

Mesut Ozil's agent didn't hold back when talking about Arsenal 💥 pic.twitter.com/YiAM5B4kMO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 26, 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responded, accepting responsibility for the stand-off between the club and its star player.

“If you have to lead, they have to trust you.

“In order for them to trust you, you have to be honest. You have to be clear and you have to be able to tell people, face to face, the good and bad news.

“Then you have to be consistent in what you say, the demands you put in and what you apply.

“When things happen, you applaud them and then when they don’t, there are consequences. Then you create a culture and within that culture people have to be accountable," he elucidated.

“People have to step up and they have to demand the standards we need of each other from this football club in order to be successful.”