Mesut Ozil names his dream team; only one former Arsenal teammate makes the cut as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line

Mesut Ozil named a dream team filled with former and current Real Madrid stars, with only one Arsenal teammate making his team, in Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla.

Ozil picked the team during a Q&A session on his official Twitter account. Even though he was not specifically asked to pick players that he played alongside, the German seems to have made that choice for himself.

Ozil had a tough choice of goalkeeper, with Manuel Neuer pitted against Iker Casillas. Ozil opted for the Real Madrid man, with whom he won the La Liga title in 2012.

In the defence, Ozil has opted for two former Real Madrid team-mates, and two former German national team compatriots.

Phillipp Lahm and Marcelo are the chose full-backs, while Sergio Ramos and Jerome Boateng manning the centre-back slots.

Ozil also called Real Madrid captain Ramos one of the best defenders ever to have played the sport.

One of the best defenders ever. And a great character and friend as well. 🙏🏼🇪🇸 #AskMesut @SergioRamos https://t.co/b6t3av3VJC — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

In midfield, Ozil has paired two Spaniards. Xabi Alonso, who played with the current Arsenal man when he was at Real Madrid, is joined by the only Arsenal player on the list. Santi Cazorla was an incredibly popular figure among the Arsenal faithful, and was particularly mesmerizing in partnership with Ozil. Until hi sinjury mayhem began in 2015, Cazorla put together two terrific seasons playing alongside Ozil.

Real Madrid flavour to the dream Mesut Ozil attack

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo is a predictable inclusion in Ozil's dream team

The front four in Ozil's dream team is fully occupied by players that Ozil played with at Real Madrid. In addition to the obvious inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo on the left flank, Ozil has gone with Kaka in the no.10 role.

Kaka was, in fact, the man that Ozil replaced in the Real Madrid starting XI. Jose Mourinho began to phase out the Brazilian from his Real Madrid side in a bid to give Ozil more game time, and that was a ploy that worked wonders, as Ozil combined wonderfully well with the likes of Ronaldo and Angel Di Maria.

Incidentally, Di Maria is the man chosen to play on the right flank in Ozil's team, with Karim Benzema leading the line.

Casillas



Lahm - Ramos - Boateng - Marcelo



Xabi Alonso - Cazorla



Di Maria - Kaka - C. Ronaldo



Benzema#AskMesut #BestXI https://t.co/Mzyxf9rJWN — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

It's clear that Ozil has gone for a selection which are more from his heyday. Even though he had a few astounding seasons at Arsenal, especially alongside Alexis Sanchez, those year just don't match up to his performances for Real Madrid.