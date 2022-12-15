Morocco's historic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end as Walid Regragui's side was defeated by France in the semi-finals of the tournament. The Atlas Lions lost the game by a scoreline of 2-0.

Regardless of the defeat, their performances earned plaudits throughout the World Cup. The Atlas Lions became the first African side to reach the final four of the tournament. They slayed European giants like Portugal, Spain, and Belgium during their run.

Mesut Ozil recently lauded Regragui's side for their spectacular performances in Qatar. The former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder tweeted out after the clash against France:

"History still made. The team tried everything - no shame in tonight's performance, all Moroccans can be incredibly proud."

The Atlas Lions still have a game to play in the FIFA World Cup as they will take on Croatia in the third-place game on December 17. Vatreni were knocked out of the tournament after a 3-0 loss to Argentina.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui reacted to his side's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Walid Regragui said Morocco played for the slightest of mistakes in their defeat to France. Speaking to the media after the game, Regragui said (via India Today):

“We gave the maximum, that's the most important. We had some injuries, we lost Aguerd in the warm-up, Saiss, Mazraoui, but there are no excuses. We paid for the slightest mistake. We didn't get into the game well, we had too much technical waste in the first half, and the second goal kills us, but that doesn't take away everything we did before."

Regragui also opined that it will be difficult for his team to mentally get ready for the third-place clash against Vatreni. He said:

“It will be difficult on the mental level. I will give opportunities to those who did not participate, and we will try to clinch the third place. The important thing is that we presented a good look to our team, and that soccer in Morocco is not far from the top levels.”

