Mesut Ozil's agent starts war of words with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's agent has accused manager Mikel Arteta of not being 'fair, honest and transparent' with the German midfielder as the fallout continues over his omission from Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad.

Ozil's agent Dr. Erkut Sogut said Arteta has not treated Ozil with respect and called on the club to tell the truth about the 32-year-old's ongoing absence from the team.

Mesut Ozil has not made an appearance for Arsenal since the football restart following the COVID-19 lockdown. He has now been left out of Arsenal's squad for the Premier League and the Europa League by manager Mikel Arteta.

Ozil is currently Arsenal's highest earner on a contract of £350,000 per week in wages. Arsenal have been desperate to get rid of the German, making him available to potential suitors in the summer.

Ozil attracted attention from Turkey, Portugal and the MLS, but was not able to complete a move away from the Emirates due to his enormous wage demands.

The 31-year-old has now been exiled at Arsenal. Earlier this week, Arteta said he takes full responsibility for Ozil's exclusion from the squad and admitted that he had 'failed' to get the best out of the player.

Exclusive: Mesut Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut speaks out on the midfielder’s situation at #afc.

- calls on Arteta to tell the truth

- Ozil should be shown the same loyalty Arteta received

- Ozil turned down an offer that included a £30m signing-on fee. https://t.co/ckBedox76d — James Olley (@JamesOlley) October 23, 2020

Mesut Ozil's agent says that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lacks honesty and transparency

Arsenal FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Advertisement

Ozil released a statement saying his loyalty and allegiance to Arsenal had not been reciprocated by the club. Ozil's agent also attacked Arsenal for a lack of 'class' in sacking 55 employees after winning the FA Cup earlier this year.

Sogut told ESPN:

"Arsenal fans deserve an honest explanation, not (Arteta) saying, 'I failed Ozil'. you did not fail Ozil, you failed to be fair, honest and transparent and treat someone with respect who has a contract and was loyal all the time. "

"Every single person outside knows he hasn't treated him fairly. He didn't give him a chance this season. If he is still under contract, the player should have the option to stay and fight for his place. Mesut hasn't been given that," said Sogut.

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League match against Leicester City tomorrow, Sogut contrasted the treatment of Ozil with Arteta's final years at Arsenal. Arteta spent five years at Arsenal after joining the club from Everton. The Spaniard struggled with injuries and did not start a league game in his last season as a player.

Advertisement

"He wasn't there in the last six months at all, he busy doing his coaching badges and meeting coaches for his future. Mesut plays for one English team and that's because he feels he can only play for that team. He is a Gunner in the end," said Sogut

Has Mesut Ozil been harshly treated by Arsenal? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 22, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal choose to terminate Mesut Ozil's contract or keep the German at the club till January and hope that some club will be willing to take the World Cup winner off their hands.

Ozil's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season, but it is hard to envision the German staying at the club beyond January.