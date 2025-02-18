Mesut Ozil says he got along best with Cristiano Ronaldo while playing, but names another Real Madrid star as his best mate off the pitch

Mesut Ozil has revealed that he had the best rapport on the pitch at Real Madrid with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the former Germany international added that Sergio Ramos was his best mate off the field.

Ozil arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Werder Bremen in the summer of 2010 following his spectacular showing at the FIFA World Cup. He immediately built a rapport with CR7 and the two worked in tandem to blow away the opposition.

In the next three years, Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo were a force to reckon with for Los Blancos. The German midfielder registered 54 assists, while the Portuguese superstar scored 110 goals for the Spanish giants in the league.

Surprisingly, Real Madrid offloaded Ozil in the summer of 2013 to Arsenal, a move that infuriate CR7 at that time. He said (via OneFootball):

"He was the player who best knew my moves in front of goal... I'm angry about Ozil leaving."

Ozil was recently asked which player he got along best with at the Santiago Bernabeu. As cited by Madrid Xtra, the former player named Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos as his best mates

“On the pitch, Ronaldo, I gave a lot of assists to him. Off the pitch, Sergio Ramos,” said Ozil.

Mesut Ozil and CR7 appeared 149 times together for Real Madrid, contributing 39 goals together. The German set up 81 goals for Los Blancos, 31 of which were for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Which Real Madrid star produced the most assists for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo played with some of the most talented players in the world during his career. While he had a superb understanding with Mesut Ozil at Real Madrid, the German isn't the player who set up the most goals for CR7.

However, only two players have assisted more goals for the Portuguese superstar, and both shared the pitch with him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo forged the famous 'BBC' partnership with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema for Los Blancos during their time together at the club.

Bale assisted 32 goals for CR7, with the two sharing the pitch 157 times for the LaLiga giants. Meanwhile, Benzema set up 47 goals for the Portuguese in 342 games played together for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman is the player with the most assists for Ronaldo. Interestingly, both former teammates currently ply their trade in the Middle East; while Benzema is with Al-Ittihad, CR7 plays for Al-Nassr.

