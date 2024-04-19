Mesut Ozil urges 'struggling' Barcelona to 'stop complaining about the referees all the time' ahead of Real Madrid clash

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has urged Barcelona to stop complaining about the match-day referees ahead of his former side's clash with the Catalans.

La Blaugrana have been behind their eternal rivals and leaders Los Blancos in La Liga all season and are currently eight points behind. They visit them on April 21 fresh off a disappointing UEFA Champions League quarter-final exit to Paris Sain-Germain.

In an exclusive interview with Marca, Ozil, the German World Cup winner, said about the El Clasico:

“At that time it was the most important match in world football. Unfortunately for us, Pep’s Barça was perhaps the best Barça in history. It was at another level, certainly different from today’s Barça. I think that right now worldwide attention is more focused on games like Liverpool-Manchester City or other Premier League duels. Here I think the Clásico has gone down and that’s a shame.”

Ozil continued:

“But that’s not Real Madrid’s fault, as they are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world. The problem is Barça, who have lost potential. Barcelona are struggling, they are trying. They have good players in all positions, but they have had too many injuries this season and maybe they should look a bit more at themselves and their mistakes and stop complaining about the referees all the time.”

When asked if he misses his era of El Clasicos, the former Real Madrid maestro concluded:

“I would say yes. Even today many fans still miss that era, the pinnacle of football.”

This comes following Xavi Hernandez's complaints about the refereeing decision in Barcelona's 4-2 defeat against PSG in Champions League quarter-finals second leg.

Real Madrid prepare to host Barcelona Xavi's farewell Classico

The emotions between football's eternal rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to be at opposites when they face each other in La Liga this Sunday. In what will be Xavi Hernandez's final El Classico match as Barca manager, both sides will be looking for a positive result at the final whistle.

The hosts return to their turf triumphant after a titanic battle with English side Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The visitors, meanwhile, head to the Spanish capital trying to banish the demons of their disappointing collapse against French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have played with the irresistible certainty of a team destined for historic things this season and could rubberstamp the league with a win. Real Madrid enjoy an eight-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona with seven games to go in the league. Only a monumental collapse will see them not crowned La Liga Champions.

Barcelona also come into the match in a decent run of domestic form, as they have been unbeaten since January 27 in Spain. Blaugrana will also be keen to send off departing manager Xavi Hernandez with a final victory in El Clasico. A victory that would be even sweeter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Poll : Who will win El Classico? Real Madrid Barcelona 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback