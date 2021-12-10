Metz vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Metz play host to Lorient at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in a Ligue 1 showdown.

Both of these sides are currently struggling, with Metz down in 19th and Lorient just three places above them in 16th.

Which side can pick up some valuable points this weekend?

Metz vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Metz have been struggling from the off in the current campaign, and right now, Frederic Antonetti’s side only have two wins to their name.

The owners of one of the tightest defenses in Ligue 1 last season, Metz have struggled in that regard this time around – leaking 37 goals thus far, including four in a particularly bad away defeat to Monaco last weekend.

With just 18 goals scored, meanwhile, Metz are also one of Ligue 1’s lowest scorers – but thankfully, their opponents this weekend have been even more profligate than they have.

Indeed, Lorient have scored just 13 goals thus far in their 2021-22 campaign, with striker Armand Lauriente responsible for four of them.

More worryingly, their recent form has been utterly diabolical. Christophe Pelissier’s side have not won a match since 22 September, and they’ve also managed to lose their last six games – failing to score in five of them.

Lorient’s three wins earlier in the campaign are currently keeping them afloat above the drop zone, but on their current form, it won’t be long before they’re sucked into a relegation fight.

Recent results between these sides have been even, with two wins for Metz, two for Lorient and two draws.

Metz form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Lorient form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Metz vs Lorient Team News

Metz

Metz have a number of players out for this game, with Jemerson and Kevin N’Doram suspended and three others injured.

Injured: Habib Maiga, Matthieu Udol, Manuel Cabit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jemerson, Kevin N’Doram

Lorient

Three players are in doubt for Lorient in this game, including midfielder Fabien Lemoine.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jeremy Morel, Fabien Lemoine, Moritz Jenz

Suspended: None

Metz vs Lorient Predicted XI

Metz predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alexandre Oukidja, Sofiane Alakouch, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Fabien Centonze, Vincent Pajot, Pape Sarr, Thomas Delaine, Opa Nguette, Farid Boulaya, Nicolas de Preville

Lorient predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Quentin Boisgard, Igor Silva, Stephane Diarra, Laurent Abergel, Enzo Le Fee, Vincent Le Goff, Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente

Metz vs Lorient Prediction

Metz’s defense has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after some horrible results, but against low-scoring Lorient, they should be far more confident than usual.

More to the point, the visitors are on the worst run in Ligue 1 right now, and that should also give Metz hope, even if they have been struggling themselves.

We expect a narrow home win in a tense game.

Prediction: Metz 1-0 Lorient

