Mexican referee learns extent of punishment after asking for autograph from Lionel Messi after CONCACAF Champions Cup clash: Reports

Mexican referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava has found himself in hot water after asking Lionel Messi for his autograph during last week's CONCACAF Champions Cup game. The Argentine great was in action for Inter Miami as they defeated Sporting KC 1-0 in the first leg of their round one meeting in Kansas City.

ESPN reports that referee Ortiz Nava has been slapped with a six-month suspension after disciplinary proceedings were carried out by CONCACAF. The 36-year-old referee had approached Messi to give him an autograph after the game on February 19th in an action that contravened CONCACAF's Code of Conduct.

The Mexican official accepted the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings and apologized to the committee, accepting that he had been wrong in his actions. He revealed that he had asked for the autograph to give to a family member with special needs.

Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava will not be permitted to officiate any game in any of the CONCACAF competitions, including the Champions Cup and international games until August.

He will be permitted, however, to continue to officiate games in Mexico's Liga MX. He was in charge of the league game between Puebla and Club Tijuana on Friday, Feb. 21. Ortiz Nava will be suspended indefinitely if he is found guilty of a repeat offense after his suspension.

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a deserved win in a memorable game at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas, scoring the winner in sub-zero conditions. The 37-year-old forward opened his account for the 2025 season in the game and will hope to help his side complete the job in the second leg this week.

Lionel Messi makes MLS history in Inter Miami opener

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has made MLS history after his brace of assists in his side's 2-2 draw against New York City FC at the Chase Stadium. The Argentina international assisted both Tomas Aviles and Telasco Segovia's goals in the home draw in their season opener.

Messi became the fastest player to record 40 MLS regular season goal contributions in the history of the competition after his first assist took him to 19 for the club. The former Barcelona man needed just 26 games to reach this tally for the Herons, with 21 goals to his name, as well.

Lionel Messi played just six regular season games in his first half-season in the MLS, scoring once and providing two assists. He played 19 times in his second season, ending up as MVP with 20 goals and 16 assists, as his side won the Supporters Shield.

