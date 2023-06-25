Mexican signer Alejandro Fernandez’s Instagram post signals he shares same guilty pleasure as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez took to his Instagram and shared the guilty pleasure he has in common with Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. The artist posted on Saturday (June 24) two pictures of the Spanish snack 'Iberian Ham'.

The first saw a plate covered with the Spanish delicacy, while the following saw Fernandez feasting on it. Much like the Spanish singer, Georgina Rodriguez is a big fan of the luxurious snack. She believes the two best things in the European country to be 'Rosalia and Iberian Ham'.

Rodriguez is also reportedly a fan of carrying the Spanish delicacy on her plane rides.

Apart from this popular food, the two celebrities have another similarity - they often sport outfits from similar brands, such as Prada, Balenciaga, and Valentino.

The Spanish model recently posted pictures of herself and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo holidaying on a private yacht.

The Al-Nassr striker recently became the first international player to complete 200 international appearances. The 38-year-old went past Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa in March, who stands in second place with 196 international caps.

His 89th-minute winner against Iceland in the EURO Qualifiers on June 20 capped off the momentous occasion in perfect fashion. Iceland failed to fend off the Portuguese threat after being reduced to 10 in the final stages of the game.

The Portuguese striker also leads the way for most international goals in the world, with 123 to his name.

"I will never give up coming here" - Ronaldo promises to keep going for Portugal

Portugal v Liechtenstein: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he is not done contributing to his national team. After Portugal completed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina recently, the Portuguese star said he would "never give up" playing for the side.

The game marked the former Real Madrid striker's 199th appearance for his national team and saw goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Ronaldo would go on to make his landmark 200th appearance in Portugal's following game against Iceland. Speaking to the press about his commitment towards the national side, the 38-year-old-striker said:

"I will never give up coming here (to the Portugal national team), because it's always a dream."

His presence in next year's EURO would definitely please a whole lot of football fans across the world.

