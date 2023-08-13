"Mi Amor" - Dele Alli reacts as partner Cindy Kimberly posts adorable photos on social media

Dele Alli's partner Cindy Kimberly recently took to Instagram to post some warm photos of the couple spending quality time together away from the spotlight. With Alli's future at Everton hanging in the balance at the time of writing, the duo chose to spend their days off vacationing together.

Cindy Kimberley and Dele Alli could be seen enjoying each other's company at different venues in the photos posted by the former. She expressed her admiration and love towards her partner through the content, with an image of a personalized bouquet also present.

The former Tottenham midfielder reciprocated Kimberley's affections by commenting, "Mi Amor" (which translates to 'My love' in English), on the post. The duo have been in a steady relationship ever since they locked eyes back in 2022. They were first spotted holidaying together on a yacht in Capri, Italy.

Cindy Kimberley is a Dutch influencer who gained worldwide attention in 2015 when pop icon Justin Bieber posted her photo on his Instagram, captioned, "OMG who is this??". Since then, the aspiring model has attracted offers from various high-profile modeling companies and is currently signed up with Uno Models.

Cindy Kimberley recently spoke in support of Dele Alli

Dele Alli recently came out to share his troubles, in an attempt to explain the downward trajectory his career has been on lately. Speaking to Manchester United legend Gary Neville, the 27-year-old England international revealed some groundbreaking truths. He stated (via The Overlap),

"At six, I was molested by my mum's friend who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic."

"Seven, I started smoking. Eight I started dealing drugs, selling drugs... Eleven, I was hung off a bridge by a guy from the next estate. At 12, I was adopted. I got addicted to sleeping tablets and it's probably not a problem only I have."

"I was in a bad place mentally. I decided to go to a modern rehab facility that deals with addiction and mental health and trauma."

The entire footballing fraternity got together to shower support on Dele Alli, who clearly had been struggling to keep it together for quite some time. Kimberley soon pitched in, posting 'Proud of you' for her partner on her social media profile.

Alli is now back with the Toffees, after a miserable spell in Turkey with Besiktas. With manager Sean Dyche making his position clear on not offering the midfielder a starting role due to his current footballing proficiency, it'll be interesting to see where Alli ends up in the upcoming season.