Mia Khalifa sends 3-word message as Dele Alli’s girlfriend Cindy Kimberly shares bikini snaps from Ibiza

Media personality Mia Khalifa was wowed by Dele Alli's girlfriend Cindy Kimberly who shared a few snaps of herself in Ibiza.

Kimberly, 24, is enjoying a holiday in the Balearic Islands. The model posted a collection of pictures of herself in a black bikini vacationing to her 7.1 million Instagram followers. She even included a short video of herself swimming in the ocean.

Khalifa, 30, has responded in the comments, expressing her admiration for the model's look. She wrote:

"Oh... My god."

Mia Khalifa reacts to Cindy Kimberly's Ibiza post.

Kimberly regularly posts similar snaps on her Instagram account. There are also pictures with her partner, Everton midfielder, Dele Alli, 27, who she has been dating since last year.

Meanwhile, Khalifa is well known for her love for football but she became somewhat of a glory hunter back in 2019. She switched her favorite football team from West Ham United to Arsenal.

The Gunners are coincidentally the arch-rivals of Dele Alli's former club Tottenham Hotspur. However, there should be no such problems should he ever encounter Khalifa since he departed for the Toffees last year.

Dele has struggled for game time at Goodison Park amid personal issues that he brought to light in an emotional interview earlier this year. His partner Kimberly showed her support for the Englishman after he revealed he was sexually abused as a child, writing on social media:

"Proud of you."

The former England international hasn't been part of Everton's squad to the start of the 2023-24 season. However, he was in attendance to watch Tottenham beat Manchester United 2-0 yesterday (August 19).

England stars showed their support for Dele Alli after his tell-all interview with Gary Neville

The football community has stood with the Englishman.

Dele Alli shed light on what has led to a difficult spell in his career in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap. He told the Sky Sports pundit:

"When I was six I was molested by mum’s friend... because my mum was an alcoholic. That happened at six.”

He revealed that he was sent to Africa to learn discipline before started to sell drugs at eight years old:

“And then I was sent to Africa to learn discipline and then I was sent back. At seven I started smoking and then at eight I started selling drugs. An older person told me they wouldn’t stop a kid on a bike so I'd ride around with my football and underneath I'd have drugs."

Dele brought many more revelations to light and both he and Neville became visibly emotional during the interview. The Everton attacker has received support from the football community including from many of the England national team.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, and Jadon Sancho showed their support for the midfielder in the comments of his Instagram post promoting the interview.

England trio sent their support to Dele Alli.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Dele Alli in football. His contract with Everton has a year left to run and he spent last season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.