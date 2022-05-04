Micah Richards reveals his prediction for the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur North London Derby

Former Manchester City player Micah Richards is backing Arsenal to prevail against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next week.

The north London rivals are set to clash on May 12 in a potential decider for fourth place.

The Gunners are poised to make a return to the UEFA Champions League as they sit in fourth position with 63 points, two clear of fifth-placed Spurs.

Mikel Arteta's side have recovered from another slump to win their last three games in a row. They secured a 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at home and a 2-1 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte's men have collected just four points from nine games during the same period.

They lost 1-0 to Brighton and were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford before securing a hard-fought 3-1 win over Leicester City last weekend.

With four games left in their campaign, it will be an interesting race, with so much riding on the derby next Thursday.

Richards is betting his money on Arsenal to win it as he thinks their recent form holds them in good stead.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club, he said (via TBR Football):

“Arsenal. I’m saying Arsenal. I think Arsenal, yes. I just think with their form and winning the last three, I’m going Arsenal."

Arsenal haven't finished in the Premier League top four since the 2015-16 season. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have failed to qualify for the Champions League in the last two years after finishing in the top four in the previous four seasons.

All eyes on north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

With just four games left in the season and only two points separating Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, the race for the top four is set to go down to the wire. The upcoming north London derby could play a big part in deciding who goes into the Champions League.

Spurs have a relatively tougher home stretch as they're also set to play Liverpool this weekend at Anfield.

A defeat to the Reds would really make it imperative for Antonio Conte's side to win the derby, where they hold home advantage.

The Gunners' recent winning run, however, makes them strong favorites, although even a draw would be enough to seal fourth place.

