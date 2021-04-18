Michael Owen predicts the result for Manchester United vs Burnley Premier League clash

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has backed the Red Devils to claim a 2-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday in the Premier League.

Manchester United head into Sunday's clash against Sean Dyche's side on the back of a 2-0 victory over Granada in the Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side progressed to the semi-finals of the competition after beating the Spanish side 4-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United will now take on Italian giants AS Roma in the semi-finals of the Europa League. It is the club's fifth semi-final in the last two years in all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been in impressive form in recent weeks. Manchester United have won four games on the bounce in the Premier League. Their latest victory in the league was an impressive 3-1 win against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A victory over Burnley on Sunday will take Manchester United to within eight points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen expects Manchester United to cruise to victory over Burnley on Sunday.

"Despite going a goal down, Manchester United produced another memorable victory on the road last weekend, defeating Spurs 2-0. "

"It was a typical United performance, and although I still think there is room for improvement at Old Trafford, the visit of Burnley should present itself as another opportunity to gain maximum points," Owen told BetVictor.

"The Clarets simply arent scoring enough goals and if it wasn't for the poor form of those in and around them, their concerns of falling out of the Premier League would be a real possibility. As i mentioned, United have been much better on the road, but on this occasion, I think they'll come away with all three points."

Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview https://t.co/Hz9IZRQK7m — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

Manchester United could look to rest a number of stars on Sunday against Burnley as they will switch focus to the Europa League

Manchester United v Granada CF - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Leg Two

With second place looking all but guaranteed in the Premier League, Manchester United could look to rest a number of key players for their clash against Burnley.

Manchester United squad vs Burnley revealed with Marcus Rashford included but no Eric Bailly #mufc https://t.co/bNZTSePgvK — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) April 17, 2021

Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba have only recently returned from injury and could be named as substitutes on Sunday. The likes of Daniel James, Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles could all be given the chance to start against the Clarets.