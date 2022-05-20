Michael Owen delivers honest verdict on Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of final games

Manchester United legend Michael Owen has called Tottenham Hotspur a "better team than Arsenal" while praising their ability to prevail over bigger sides in the division.

The north London rivals were locked in a tight race for fourth spot in the Premier League table until the Gunners capitulated with back-to-back defeats and handed Spurs the initiative.

Antonio Conte's side now boast a two-point advantage over Arteta's men going into the final matchday on Sunday and will seal their spot in next season's Champions League with a win.

Arsenal aren't mathematically out yet but need the Lilywhites to slip-up against the already-relegated Norwich City at Carrow Road, while they need to win all three points against Everton.

Owen has given an interesting assessment of both their squads and suggested that Spurs are well ahead of their derby rivals in terms of quality. Speaking to the Premier League Daily, he said (via HITC):

“You look at the squads and Tottenham’s players, they have got far better players. A lot more individually talented players. I think they have a manager that has been there, seen it and done it.

“Tottenham still throw in the odd result. That’s why they are fourth because they’re not as consistent as Liverpool and Manchester City."

Tottenham failed to put a sustained assault on the title yet again but Owen praised their ability to beat the big guns, something the Gunners aren't capable of.

He added:

“Tottenham, on their day, have shown they can beat those types of teams. Give them real problems. Tottenham are a very good team on their day.

“Whereas Arsenal, I don’t see them as being able to go to the top teams and beat them. I think Arsenal are more consistent in that they stay at their level more. Beat the lesser teams.

“But Tottenham can lose to a Burnley one week, then beat Manchester City the next week – on the whole Tottenham are a better team than Arsenal.”

Arsenal have only themselves to blame for this mess

Arteta's side were cruising towards a dream Champions League return after a five-year hiatus but saw their hopes quashed after consecutive defeats to Spurs and Newcastle.

Even after the derby loss, the Gunners had a game in hand and could have gone a point ahead of Spurs, but they capitulated spectacularly under pressure at St. James' Park.

Barring a miracle on the last day, they are set to miss the Champions League bus once again and have only themselves to blame for it.

