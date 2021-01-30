Michael Owen makes interesting prediction for Arsenal's Premier League clash against Manchester United

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has made an interesting prediction for tonight's blockbuster Premier League clash between Arsenal and the Red Devils. The ex-England international has backed Manchester United to secure a crucial 2-1 victory over the Gunners at the Emirates.

While Manchester United saw their unbeaten run in the league come to an end at the hands of Sheffield United in midweek, Arsenal have lost just one of their last eight outings in all competitons.

But Michael Owen feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will narrowly edge out the north London giants on Saturday night. Speaking to BetVictor, he said:

"This is a fixture that always fills the column inches and that’ll be no different ahead of this weekend’s clash. Arsenal have turned the corner after being so poor before the turn of the year and United could do no wrong until their huge slip up at home to Sheffield United."

Owen further added in this regard:

"That said, it is away from Old Trafford where I have been most impressed with Manchester United. If they can employ similar tactics as they did home and away against Liverpool, I think they could nick this on the break."

The 41-year-old also picked Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as danger man in tonight's clash, and backed him to grab a goal.

"Marcus Rashford is so hard to pick up when United are on the counter-attack, and if he’s in the same form as he was in the FA Cup against Liverpool, I can see him getting on the scoresheet," Owen added.

While Manchester United are currently second on the Premier League table with 40 points from 20 games, Arsenal are seven places and 10 points adrift of the Red Devils.

Arsenal need to be wary of Manchester United's quick counter attacks

Marcus Rashford's pace could cause Arsenal a lot of problems

Manchester United have put in several impressive displays this season, and a key factor to their success has been their ability to counter attack at lightning speed.

Marcus Rashford's pace could cause Arsenal plenty of problems, and Mikel Arteta should be wary of committing too many men forward when the Gunners attack. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are more than capable of picking out the right passes, and Arsenal's midfield will have their work cut out to block those channels.

Although Arsenal are at home, it might be to their advantage if they sit back a little and neutralize the pace and threat of Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood. Manchester United, on the other hand, will be hoping to replicate the performances they put up against Liverpool. They recently beat the Reds 3-2 in the FA Cup.

There is a lot riding on this game for both teams, and it will be interesting to see what approach the managers take for this all important Premier League clash.