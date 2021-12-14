Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Arsenal vs West Ham United

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen believes Arsenal and West Ham United will play out a 1-1 draw when they meet at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal will head into their clash against David Moyes' side on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Southampton. The Gunners have won three and lost three of their last six games in the Premier League.

West Ham, on the other hand, were held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley on Sunday. The Hammers have been in impressive form this season, claiming shock victories over the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Michael Owen has predicted Wednesday's clash between Arsenal and West Ham United to be a tight affair. He told BetVictor:

'This should be a good game. I never quite know what to expect from Arsenal. They were poor at Goodison last Monday and then cruised to the win against Southampton. This is a great chance for them, though a win here will see them jump above the Hammers."

"Away trips to Burnley are never easy, but David Moyes will still be disappointed to have come away with just the one point. West Ham are still fourth, but the chasing pack is closing on them. West Ham will be desperate not to lose this game and will try and keep things tight. I can see them frustrating Arsenal and getting a point here."

West Ham United currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Manchester United. Meanwhile, Arsenal occupy sixth place in the standings, two points behind the Hammers.

The Short Fuse @TheShortFuse theshortfuse.sbnation.com/2021/12/13/228… Just two points separate #Arsenal and a spot in the top four. Which is where West Ham sits and doing so while also topping their Europa League group. Having dropped their big matches lately, can the Gunners take all three points Wednesday? #ARSWHU Just two points separate #Arsenal and a spot in the top four. Which is where West Ham sits and doing so while also topping their Europa League group. Having dropped their big matches lately, can the Gunners take all three points Wednesday? #ARSWHU theshortfuse.sbnation.com/2021/12/13/228…

Arsenal need to start winning against top-quality opposition

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League standings

Despite showing vast signs of improvement under the management of Mikel Arteta this season, Arsenal have struggled in games against top-quality opposition.

The Gunners have suffered heavy defeats at the hands of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. They also suffered a 3-2 loss to an out-of-form Manchester United side a fortnight ago.

#KTBFFH @ChelseaNewsApp Michael Owen’s Premier League predictions including Arsenal’s clash with West Ham: metro.co.uk/2021/12/13/mic… Michael Owen’s Premier League predictions including Arsenal’s clash with West Ham: metro.co.uk/2021/12/13/mic…

Arsenal spent in excess of £120 million on new signings over the summer. The Gunners are in a transition phase under Mikel Arteta and are looking to back him financially.

The Spanish tactician will, however, need to guide Arsenal to victories over the Premier League's best teams if they are to begin challenging for a Champions League spot.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh