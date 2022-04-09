Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Everton vs Manchester United Premier League clash

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has revealed his prediction for Manchester United's EPL clash against Everton at Goodison Park.

Speaking to BetVictor, the former England international discussed Everton's last game and the mood within the club:

"Wednesday's defeat to Burnley was a disaster. The pressure and mood around the club can’t be good at all right now. Frank Lampard has a massive job on his hands. I’ve said it all along, Goodison Park will determine Everton’s destiny this season. They’ll need every point they can get at home."

He also discussed Manchester United's recent form, before making his prediction:

"It says it all that United’s draw against Leicester last week wasn’t even surprising. Their form has just been so inconsistent, and it feels like this season is just drifting away. The lack of goals in the side is a worry. With all the attacking quality they have, they shouldn’t be struggling to put it in the net."

Michael Owen's prediction:

"I think the fans will really be up for this, they know how much trouble this side is in. Goodison can be such a difficult place for away teams when the fans are like that. I’m going for a 1-1 draw."

Manchester United have been a sorry sight in recent weeks, and their recent poor form has seen them fall out of the top-six and exit the Champions League. They will need to fight for all three points at Goodison Park if they are to improve their standing by the end of the season.

Could Manchester United achieve a top-four spot this season?

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

The Red Devils have just eight Premier League games left to play this season, and they currently sit in the seventh place on the league table. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, the club have powered on without a permanent manager, and it seems to have affected their performances so far.

A poor draw against Leicester City, along with other draws against Watford, Burnley, and Southampton have seen the Red Devils lose out on important points. They have also suffered losses against Manchester City and Wolves this year.

Before the season ends, United have to face Liverpool, as well as Arsenal, and losses to these teams could put their top-four hopes in the gutter. The Red Devils will also need to win other games against clubs like Crystal Palace, Brighton, and Brentford if they are to pick up European spots for next season.

