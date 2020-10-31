Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Manchester United v Arsenal

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen is one of the most popular television pundits around. The Englishman usually divides opinions with his football opinions but is a renowned figure in the footballing circles, as he continues to make a career in the media after retirement.

In the buildup to the standout Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Arsenal, Owen claimed that the Red Devils' stunning start to their UEFA Champions League campaign is the perfect platform to build on.

Another round of Manchester United vs. Arsenal on Sunday



A matchup with some pretty memorable moments 🍿 pic.twitter.com/EoXLv8GSsR — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 30, 2020

In his column for BetVictor, the Englishman gave his honest thoughts about the game.

"Manchester United take on Arsenal in a match that always draws plenty of media attention prior to kick off."

"Arsenal’s early-season rise has been dampened slightly with recent results, so they’ll be looking at this as the perfect platform to get going again."

Michael Owen tips Arsenal to record a positive result against Manchester United

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, as a fresh chapter in one of the most historic rivalries in Premier League history prepares to be written. Owen praised Manchester United's recent form and singled out Marcus Rashford for special praise.

"United themselves have picked up. Their outstanding European results must have raised the confidence levels at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford is really starting to fire and he could be United’s danger man here."

Advertisement

"However, I think if Arsenal can keep him quiet, they could come away with a point."

Arsenal have struggled in recent weeks, with the Gunners losing three of their last four Premier League games. Mikel Arteta's side, however, bounced back from their home defeat against Leicester City with an impressive 3-0 victory against Dundalk in the UEFA Europa League.

The #WOLCRY match kicks-off this evening and @themichaelowen has given his tips ahead of this weekend's #PL fixtures 👇https://t.co/e5vXiMkyLg — BetVictor (@BetVictor) October 30, 2020

Much like Arsenal, Manchester United have also blown hot and cold in the 2020-21 campaign. Nevertheless, the Red Devils have developed a knack of showing up in the big games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could record another victory against Arsenal.

Owen tipped Arsenal to take at least a point at Old Trafford. With Arteta looking to stop the rot, it remains to be seen how he approaches the game on Sunday night.