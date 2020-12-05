Michael Owen makes bold prediction for West Ham vs Manchester United

Former Liverpool and Manchester United forward Michael Owen has stated his prediction for tonight's clash between the Hammers and the Red Devils. The football pundit has backed West Ham to cause Manchester United problems and secure a 2-1 victory.

Speaking to Betvictor (via TheSportReview), Michael Owen said:

“Just as in previous weeks, it is very difficult to predict how Manchester United will perform,”

“They blow so hot and cold. Their opponents, West Ham, have the look of a decent side and are on the up just now. They have some quality players, and their recent home form has been very good.

“I think this will be a tough one again for the visitors and I can see West Ham taking a point at the very least.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under increasing pressure in the last few weeks especially after they capitulated to a 3-1 defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

The Norwegian will be hoping to bounce back and secure a crucial victory against West Ham United.

High flying West Ham could cause problems for Manchester United

West Ham United v Aston Villa - Premier League

West Ham United have been in good form this season and have played some excellent and vibrant football. The Hammers are currently fifth in the Premier League and will be quietly confident of causing Manchester United some problems in their home ground, the London stadium.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency. While they have secured some impressive victories against the likes of Everton and RB Leipzig, they have also fallen to defeats against Arsenal, Istanbul Basaksehir, and PSG.

💬 Ole: "With the pre-season being short, to move closer to the top would be a great achievement at this point.



"It's a long season and let’s hope we can continue our good recent form [in the league]." 👊#MUFC #WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/sq68EO8jxd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 4, 2020

Addressing the problem of consistency, Solskjaer told the reporters:

"Go 30 games back, or 40 games back, and I think we’re one of the most consistent teams, performance-wise, in the Premier League. Of course, you’re disappointed when you lose a game. I thought we played really well on Wednesday.

It’s fine margins at times that can decide a game, if you win or you lose. The PSG game, the performance was miles better than say West Brom, for instance, but we win against West Brom and we don’t get three points against PSG.

I think we’re getting fewer bad performances. I think we’re getting more and more consistent. You can never control the result in the end, that is decided by fine margins.”

With a win in this fixture, Manchester United could enter the top four in the Premier League table. However, it will not be easy, as David Moyes' West Ham will be confident of exploiting the shaky Manchester United backline.