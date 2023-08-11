Michael Owen names Tottenham star as player to watch in the Premier League this season

Premier League legend Michael Owen has named Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung Min as the player to watch in the English top flight this season.

Son will likely step into the role of Spurs' protagonist following Harry Kane's anticipated departure to Bayern Munich. The South Korean was too linked with an exit from the north Londoners to Saudi earlier this summer but stayed.

The 31-year-old endured a difficult past campaign that paled in comparison with his superb 2021-22 outing. He managed 14 goals and six assists in 47 games across competitions, a stark contrast to the 24 goals and 10 assists he managed in the season prior.

Owen told the Premier League's official website that he is expecting good things from Son this season:

“One player that could have a really good season is Son Heung-min. I know what it feels like to have a hernia problem and try to last out a season until you can get surgery. But with this new manager playing really attacking football, we might see Son back to his best.”

Son has been at Spurs since 2015 when he joined the Lilywhites from Bayer Leverkusen for €30 million. He has shined under each manager that has come and gone during his spell in north London.

The South Korea international's new manager Ange Postecoglou could boast the most attractive style of play of any coach he has played under. Hence, Owen is excited to see how he fares under the new Tottenham boss.

Premier League legend Jamie Carragher comments on Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham

Harry Kane is headed to Bayern Munich.

Kane, 30, is set to become a Bayern player after Tottenham agreed a £100 million deal with the Bavarians for the striker. He is in Munich undergoing a medical ahead of his blockbuster transfer to the Bundesliga.

The England captain's exit has surprised many as some expected he would continue to target Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record. He is currently trailing the iconic striker by 47 goals in the rankings.

Premier League legend Jamie Carragher alluded to this in his assessment of Kane's move to Bayern. He told Sky Sports:

"I thought he would maybe hold off for an extra year. Maybe go for free. The Premier League record in the back of my mind and how that would affect his move."

Carragher continued by insisting that players of Kane's caliber should be playing in the UEFA Champions League:

"A player of his quality should be playing Champions League football. He's going to guarantee that for the next three or four years."

Kane leaves Tottenham having scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 games across competitions. However, he was unable to win silverware during his time with Spurs.