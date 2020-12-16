Michael Owen predicts Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Michael Owen expects Manchester United to get a narrow win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday. The Red Devils have won 5 consecutive away games in the Premier League this season.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are yet to win a game this season. Their sole point came from a draw against Fulham.

Speaking ahead of the game, Owen said:

"Plenty of people never gave Manchester United a chance in their match against City at the weekend. It wasn’t a classic, however, Ole Gunnar Solkjaer will most likely have taken a draw before kick-off. Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Sheffield United. They simply can’t buy a win at the moment."

"Being at home, I naturally see the Blades playing on the front foot here. If that materialises, it could play into United’s hands. I’ll be going for an away win and Manchester United to make it 10 wins on the bounce on the road."

Manchester United have found some form in the Premier League with four wins from their last five games. The Red Devils looked solid at the back in last week's home game against Manchester City.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to make the Premier League his priority after the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League. Despite their early stretch of poor form, United are five points off the top of the league table, with a game in hand.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United

Solskjaer will have striker Anthony Martial back in contention for a start after he came on in the second half against City. Edinson Cavani, who has been sidelined with a muscle injury, remains a doubt for the game.

Sheffield United, after a brilliant first season in the top flight, have struggled to impose themselves this season. They have failed to win a single game this season, drawing just one of 12.

Sheffield United have already conceded 21 goals from 12 games, having conceded just 39 in the whole of last season. New signing Rhian Brewster has also failed to hit the ground running after a big-money move from Liverpool.