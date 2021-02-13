Michael Owen gives his prediction for Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has predicted that Arsenal will bounce back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal have lost back-to-back games in the Premier League and will be aiming to find their feet when they welcome Leeds United to the Emirates.

In his column for Betvictor, Michael Owen stated that Leeds United are coming into this fixture as the underdogs but expects them to give Arsenal a run for their money.

"This is a fixture that brings back great memories and one of the reasons that it’s so great is to have Leeds back in the Premier League. The visitors arrive here as underdogs, but I think that suits Leeds and they’ll be quite comfortable in that role," wrote Owen.

"I expect them to deploy their smothering tactics against Arsenal. No team works harder off the ball than Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Premier League, so the Gunners will have to be at their best if they are to take maximum points," noted Owen.

Arsenal have failed to taste victory in their last three outings since a 3-1 victory over Southampton. However, the former Liverpool man predicts the Gunners will grab a 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

"That said, Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in their last three home matches in the Premier League and are undefeated in five at the Emirates," wrote Owen.

"This is the type of form you need going into a game like this. I’m expecting an entertaining match, and I think Arsenal will just edge it," Owen predicted.

Arsenal looking to get back to winning ways against Leeds United

Both clubs are separated by just one point in mid-table, and a win will be a huge boost to their chase for a spot in Europe next year. Marcelo Bielsa’s men are 10th in the league standings with one game in hand while Mikel Arteta’s side are 11th after picking up 31 points from 23 games.

Arsenal come into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend. The Whites, on the other hand, have picked up three wins in their last four Premier League games. A win for Arsenal would take them above the visitors and into 10th place, two points behind bitter rivals Tottenham.