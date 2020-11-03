Michael Owen predicts Atalanta vs Liverpool result

Michael Owen has predicted that Liverpool will win against Atalanta in midweek and come a step closer to securing passage to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds have a perfect record in Europe this season, winning both games and they currently lead Group D with 6 points.

However, Liverpool's performances have been far from perfect in Europe this year. Instead, Jurgen Klopp’s team huffed and puffed against both Ajax and FC Midtjylland in the group stages and failed to dominate either game.

The Red secured a fortuitous 1-0 victory over Ajax at the Amsterdam Arena, courtesy of a Nicolas Tagliafico own goal. They then welcomed FC Midtjylland to Anfield and had to rely on second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah to win 2-0.

Liverpool’s third group stage game against Atalanta is expected to be their toughest test so far. The Serie A side gave a fine account of themselves last season, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament.

They were only denied a place in the semi-finals after a couple of late goals from eventual finalists Paris-Saint Germain. As such, Atalanta could prove to be a handful for Liverpool, however, Owen believes the Reds will be up for the battle.

Owen tips Liverpool to win a closely contested game

The former Reds striker pointed out that Atalanta could take advantage of Liverpool’s frail backline.

"Atalanta have been a joy to watch so far this season! They are a dangerous outfit, and with Liverpool’s frailties at the back just now, the Italians will fancy themselves to cause some problems," said Owen.

However, Owen was quick to admit that the Premier League champions have managed to keep winning despite their flaws. He believes that the Serie A side will test Liverpool’s resolve, but predicted a 2-1 win for his former team.

"Despite conceding goals, Liverpool are finding a way to win at the moment. That’s the mark of champions, and I think whilst Atalanta will be a huge test, I fancy the Reds to come out on top," predicted Owen.

Even though they have failed to hit top form this season, the Reds are currently top of the Premier League table after the first seven games. Very few people will bet against Owen’s prediction at the moment.