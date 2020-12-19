Michael Owen predicts the result for Everton vs Arsenal

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Everton vs Arsenal game to be played later today.

Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park in the Premier League and Owen, in his column in BetVictor, has had his say about what he thinks the result will be.

Michael Owen predicts a draw in the Everton vs Arsenal game

Michael Owen has predicted a draw

Owen, regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, admitted that Everton would fancy their chances against an out-of-form Arsenal side.

"With back to back wins, Everton have certainly turned the corner after a poor run of results. Wednesday's away win against Leicester City lifted the Toffees to 5th place, and up against an Arsenal side who look completely out of sorts, they'll fancy their chances."

The 41-year old also stated that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has to find a way to win matches in order to keep his job.

"It's now 6 matches since Arsenal won a Premier League match. Fifteenth in the table is simply not good enough and unless Mikel Arteta starts winning football matches, his tenure at the Emirates could be short lived."

Arsenal's Premier League form:



❌ Man City 1-0 Arsenal

❌ Arsenal 0-1 Leicester

✅ Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal

❌ Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa

— Leeds 0-0 Arsenal

❌ Arsenal 1-2 Wolves

❌ Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

❌ Arsenal 0-1 Burnley

— Arsenal 1-1 Southampton



Next up, Everton away 🙃 — Goal (@goal) December 18, 2020

Owen also claimed that he expects a low-scoring match, given the statistics both teams have put up so far.

Advertisement

"Interestingly, there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Everton's last 4 Premier League games. Arsenal have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 4 away league games. So, the stats certainly point to a low scoring affair and I tend to agree. I think both managers would take a point here, so I'm going to side with a scoring draw at Goodison."

Arsenal have struggled this season and sit 15th in the league table. The Gunners have been accused of playing dull football, with manager Mikel Arteta under immense pressure to turn things around. The form of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't helped, with the Gabon international scoring just three goals in 13 Premier League games so far this season.

Arsenal's attack has come under criticism, with the likes of Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe all failing to fire so far.

Also Read: Manchester United did not give me enough time, claims Jose Mourinho