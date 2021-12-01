Michael Owen predicts the result for Everton vs Liverpool

Michael Owen has predicted an away victory for Liverpool when they visit Goodison Park to take on Everton tonight (December 1).

He predicted a 2-1 victory for the Reds in his column for BetVictor (via Metro) and wrote:

"The Reds can’t stop scoring at the moment, and if Salah and Mane are in the mood, I think they’ll notch up another victory."

The former striker also spoke about Liverpool's struggles against Everton last season. Jurgen Klopp's side could take only one point from two matches against the Toffees in the 2020-21 campaign.

They drew 2-2 at Anfield in a game that saw Virgil van Dijk suffer a season-ending injury. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane netted for the hosts while Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the visitors.

Liverpool then visited Goodison Park in February where they lost 2-0 courtesy of goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Owen opined that those results won't matter as Liverpool are in much better form at the moment. He added that Van Dijk's return has re-galvanised the Reds' defense.

"The Merseyside Derby returns with Liverpool aiming to get revenge after Everton’s triumph at Anfield earlier this year. That was in the middle of a bad period for the Reds, and now with Van Dijk back fit along with a return to top form from Trent Alexander-Arnold, this should be a lot tougher for the hosts."

Liverpool and Everton have endured contrasting seasons so far

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League having picked up 28 points from their 13 matches so far. Klopp's side are also the highest scorers in the league, having netted 39 goals so far.

The Reds have also qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages as group winners. Liverpool have picked up five wins from as many matches while scoring 15 goals in what has been a perfect run in Europe.

Premier League @premierleague 🔵 Chelsea continue to lead the pack after Matchweek 13 🔝 🔵 Chelsea continue to lead the pack after Matchweek 13 🔝 https://t.co/aFgAJuojLm

Meanwhile, Everton are languishing in 14th place in the league with just 15 points from their opening 13 games. The Toffees, managed by ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, began the season well but have fallen off the wheel in recent weeks.

Everton last won a league game in September against Norwich City and have failed to pick up a victory in seven matches since. The dismal run includes losses to Brentford, Wolves and Watford. Benitez's side will enter this game as underdogs and will be lucky to come away with a point.

Edited by Diptanil Roy