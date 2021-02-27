Michael Owen predicts the result for Leicester City vs Arsenal

Former England striker Michael Owen has predicted Leicester City to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season with a victory against Arsenal. The Gunners have endured a subpar campaign thus far under Mikel Arteta and are running out of time to secure a spot in Europe.

The Foxes, on the other hand, have improved further under Brendan Rodgers and are running shoulders with the big boys, as they find themselves level on points with Manchester United.

Owen, who is the brand ambassador for BetVictor, tipped Leicester City to record a home win against Arsenal.

"I think Leicester City will further enhance their chance of finishing in the top-four with a 2-1 home win against Arsenal"

Arsenal looking to make up for lost ground against Leicester City

SL Benfica v Arsenal FC - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg One

After 25 games played, Arsenal are a staggering 15 points behind Leicester City in the league standings and have failed to string together a run of consistent performances. Arteta's side could well miss out on Europe altogether this season and are in serious danger of finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium was another memorable outing for the Foxes, as they recorded a 1-0 victory in North London in October 2020. Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy, who has scored several big goals in his illustrious career so far, was once again the matchwinner on the night when the two sides met earlier this season.

⚽ After the #UCL and #UEL action, all eyes are back on the #PL this weekend!



Brand Ambassador @themichaelowen gives us his predictions, and while #WHUFC are in great form he still thinks #ManCity will be too strong for The Hammers 👀 pic.twitter.com/TdZ2Rkn1s3 — BetVictor (@BetVictor) February 26, 2021

Despite their contrasting fortunes in the league, Arsenal come into the fixture on the back of an impressive victory in the UEFA Europa League against Benfica. Leicester City, on the other hand, fell to a 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium against Slavia Prague and were eliminated from the competition against the odds.

Advertisement

Rodgers and co will be eager to make amends and inflict more misery on the Gunners, who are running out of time to put together a run of wins and move up the table.