Michael Owen predicts the result of Liverpool's crucial clash with Wolves

Michael Owen predicts a routine 3-0 victory for his former side Liverpool in their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, 22 May. The Reds cannot settle for anything less than all three points if they are to have a chance of winning the Premier League title.

The former England forward believes Wolves' lackluster form will not help matters when they travel to Anfield. Writing in his column for BetVictor, Michael Owen was quoted as saying the following:

"I’m so impressed with the mentality Liverpool have shown in recent weeks. Klopp calls them “mentality monsters” and they’ve shown that over the last week, winning the Cup and taking the title race to the final day. All they can do is win their game and see what happens at the Etihad."

He added:

"Wolves are another side who are finishing the season poorly. They had a really strong run over the Christmas months, but the form since then hasn’t been great. I’ve got to pick Liverpool in this one. I think there’s no chance they don’t get the win and put some pressure on City. 3-0."

How can Liverpool pip Manchester City to the Premier League title on Sunday?

Heading into the final game-week of the season, Liverpool trail league leaders Manchester City by just one point. Pep Guardiola's side take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side at the Etihad Stadium at the same time as the Reds face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds cannot afford to drop points against Wolves. Even a draw would automatically hand the title to Manchester City regardless of their result against Aston Villa. This is down to the fact that the Cityzens possess a much better goal difference compared to the Merseyside club.

Liverpool, however, can still win the Premier League but their fate lies completely in the hands of Aston Villa. If the Reds beat Wolves at Anfield, Manchester City will have no other option but to hunt for a win against Steven Gerrard's side. However, if Villa can secure a draw or beat City, they will hand Jurgen Klopp's side a great opportunity to win their 20th league title.

Premier League @premierleague

Man City 37 +72 90

Liverpool 37 +66 89



How does it finish? MW38 P GD PtsMan City 37 +72 90Liverpool 37 +66 89How does it finish? MW38 P GD PtsMan City 37 +72 90Liverpool 37 +66 89How does it finish? 🔮

It is worth mentioning that the Reds' season will not end after their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Merseyside outfit also have a Champions League final to contest in a week's time. They will face La Liga giants Real Madrid in the final in Paris on 28 May.

