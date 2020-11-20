Michael Owen predicts the result for Liverpool v Leicester City

Liverpool icon star Michael Owen has remained a popular figure in world football despite announcing his retirement several years ago. The former England international, who broke Liverpool hearts by securing a move to Manchester United and won the Premier League title with the Red Devils, has always maintained that his allegiance lies towards the red half of Merseyside.

Speaking to BetVictor ahead of Liverpool's crucial Premier League encounter against Leicester City, Owen singled out Diogo Jota for special praise and lavished praise on the new signing.

"As we all know, Liverpool come into this with a few key players missing. One huge positive that has come from this is the emergence of Diogo Jota."

"He’s been in incredible form and will have the platform to play a huge role here again. The Reds are a bit light in midfield but Jurgen Klopp still has options, so the team should be strong enough."

Owen predicts an open game between Liverpool and Leicester City

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The former Liverpool striker pointed out Leicester City's counter-attacking prowess as their main strength and admitted that the Reds would have to be on their toes to contain the Foxes.

"As for Leicester, they have a good side with their main threat being on the counter-attack. That will be where Liverpool will be concerned the most, but Leicester have injuries of their own. I’m expecting an open match, and I think Liverpool will win with both teams scoring."

Liverpool have been dealt with several injury blows in recent weeks, with their backline in particular looking paper-thin as things stand. With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold missing, Jurgen Klopp faces the prospect of using one of Nat Philipps or Rhys Williams at the back for his side.

Additionally, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are injury doubts, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be unavailable despite returning to light training.

The Reds are looking to retain their Premier League crown against all odds and face a massive challenge ahead of them in the current season, having already lost Van Dijk and Gomez for several months.