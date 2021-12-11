Michael Owen predicts the result for Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Michael Owen has predicted a win for his former side Liverpool when they take on Aston Villa. The Reds host Villa tonight (December 11) on Matchday 16 of the Premier League.

Owen foresaw a 3-1 victory for Liverpool at Anfield, adding that Jurgen Klopp's side have momentum on their side heading into the game. He wrote for betVictor:

"Liverpool have a lot of momentum and look back to their best after a difficult season last year. I can see a 3-1 win."

The former Reds forward also praised Divock Origi, who has now netted in two successive games. Origi scored an injury-time winner for Liverpool against Wolves last weekend to settle a tight clash. The Belgian followed that up by netting the decider early in the second half against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

"What a moment that was yet again for Liverpool’s super-sub, Divock Origi. He deserves a lot of credit, it’s never easy to come on and do well, let alone in crucial moments. There seems to be a really good atmosphere around the club at the minute."

Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield the headline as Aston Villa meet Liverpool

Much of the media previews for Liverpool's match against Aston Villa have involved Steven Gerrard. Gerrard is Villa's current manager, having replaced Dean Smith exactly a month ago.

The Liverpool legend has gotten off to a good start in his new role, picking up three wins from his four matches in charge. Aston Villa have scored seven goals and conceded just three under Gerrard so far. They have also picked up big wins over Brighton and Leicester City.

Michael Owen praised Gerrard's start to life at Aston Villa, writing:

"There’s only one place to start in terms of Villa, the return of Steven Gerrard to Anfield! Stevie has started his tenure in charge in a brilliant fashion and I’m sure he will be relishing this."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"None. Not at all."



Steven Gerrard responds to being asked if there's any sentimental thoughts in his head ahead of Aston Villa's game against Liverpool 🗣"None. Not at all."Steven Gerrard responds to being asked if there's any sentimental thoughts in his head ahead of Aston Villa's game against Liverpool https://t.co/RtAbnE9wF3

Owen added that the Englishman is bound to receive an excellent reception from the Liverpool faithful. He maintained, however, that Gerrard, who spent 17 years at Anfield, might not get a favorable result at the end of the game.

"He’s sure to get a fantastic reception, but I don’t think he will be happy after the game!"

Aston Villa enter this contest in 11th place with 19 points from 15 Premier League matches this term. They will, however, be buoyed by recent results and will hope to spoil the party when they meet Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of six consecutive wins across all competitions. The Reds sit second in the Premier League with 34 points from 15 matches.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee