Michael Owen predicts result for Liverpool vs Everton game

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has given his prediction for the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Everton on Saturday night.

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby, as both teams push for a top-four spot in the league table.

Michael Owen has tipped Liverpool to beat Everton by a 2-1 scoreline. He told Betvictor:

"Incredibly, Liverpool come into the Merseyside Derby undefeated in their last 24 matches against Everton in all competitions at Anfield. That run stems all the way back to 1999 and a game I played in. As I recall it was a good old fashioned derby that included three red cards. Although Liverpool are winless in five at Anfield, Tuesday’s away win against Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League will have given the players a huge lift."

He continued:

"Everton arrive here in great form on the road. The Toffees are undefeated in their last 7 away matches in the Premier League, so they should be in good spirits ahead of this one. That said, Liverpool looked a lot more like their old self midweek. Mo Salah was excellent again, and if he’s in the mood, he could play a big part. Unfortunately for Everton, I think they’ll have to wait a bit longer for that Anfield win. I’m siding with the Reds to shade it in what should be an entertaining derby."

The two sides drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The game was marred by an injury to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, marking the beginning of the Reds' downfall this season.

⚽ This weekend will host some important fixtures at both ends of the #PL.



Last time round, Brand Ambassador @themichaelowen secured a winning 3-1 prediction in #EVEMCI and he's shared his thoughts ahead of the start of Matchday 25 tonight 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ta1Pjj6kfS — BetVictor (@BetVictor) February 19, 2021

Everton will look to take advantage of Liverpool's poor run of form

Virgil van Dijk has missed a huge chunk of the season

Advertisement

Liverpool have fallen off the pace after their strong start to the campaign and currently find themselves 6th in the Premier League, two points off the top 4. The Reds have only won two games in the English top flight since the start of the year and have dealt with a barrage of injuries that have derailed their title defense.

Everton have also had their struggles after starting off the season so well. Carlo Ancelotti's men have the chance to go level on points with Liverpool if they manage to beat them tonight. However, the Toffees are in terrible form, having lost their last two games in the league.

Ancelotti will hope that his side will be able to take advantage of Liverpool's decline in form since the turn of the year.