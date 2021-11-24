Michael Owen predicts the result for Liverpool vs FC Porto

Michael Owen has predicted that Liverpool will defeat Porto in their UEFA Champions League fixture later today (November 24).

Owen believes the Reds will want to build on the momentum they have gathered so far and will see Porto off. Delivering his predictions for BetVictor (via Metro), the former Liverpool forward went for a 3-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Liverpool are through to the next round, guaranteed top spot," he said. "That said, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt want to build on the momentum from Saturday’s 4-0 win against Arsenal."

The 41-year-old believes Liverpool's resounding 5-1 victory over Porto on Matchday 2 of this season's Champions League also needs to be factored in.

"The Reds dismantled Porto in their last match, so with that in mind, it’s another home win for me."

Liverpool are currently atop Group B with four wins from as many games, having scored 13 goals and let in five. The Reds have put in multiple dominant performances and secured their berth in the knockout stages with a 2-0 victory at Atletico Madrid three weeks ago. They are also guaranteed to finish first in their group.

Klopp's side were expected to face a stern challenge in this season's Champions League, having been drawn alongside AC Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid. However, Liverpool have eased through and are seven points ahead of second-place Porto.

Liverpool have never lost to Porto in their history

Liverpool have met Porto on nine occasions prior to their clash tonight. The Reds have won six of those games and have drawn three, scoring 23 goals and conceding just four. They look likely to add a seventh win in the upcoming fixture.

In the reverse fixture at the Estadio do Dragao on September 29, Liverpool raced to a three-goal lead by the 60th minute. Mohamed Salah struck twice either side of a Sadio Mane goal on the stroke of half-time.

Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Porto with 16 minutes to play as the Dragoes looked to stage a comeback. However, two goals in four minutes from Roberto Firmino put the game to bed rather emphatically as Liverpool ran out 5-1 winners.

Jurgen Klopp's side enter this game having scored 32 goals from their last 10 matches across all competitions. In those matches, Liverpool have dropped points on only three occasions (two draws, one loss).

Porto will fear the worst when they step on to the Anfield turf tonight and with good reason.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee