Michael Owen predicts the result for Manchester United vs Leeds United

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Manchester United vs Leeds United match to be played tomorrow.

Regarded as one of the most exciting, albeit violent derbies in world football, the Roses derby pits Manchester United against Leeds United for the first time in 16 years in the Premier League.

Michael Owen predicts a high-scoring draw in the Manchester United vs Leeds United game

Michael Owen has predicted an entertaining draw

Owen, who is the brand ambassador for BetVictor, admitted that he was happy to see two traditional rivals in Manchester United and Leeds United face each other once more.

"What a great sight it is to see this match back on the fixture list. Leeds travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League for the first time since February 2004. That day the sides drew 1-1 and I think this will be another tight match."

The 41-year old cautioned Manchester United to be wary of Leeds United's counter-attacks.

"Leeds are at their best when teams come at them. They are excellent at smothering sides and can really run the legs off you if given the chance. I think United will need to be wary of that. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done his homework, he may approach with caution as they won't want to get caught out on the counter-attack."

Owen predicted an entertaining match, with the sides ultimately drawing the game.

"If that materialises, we could be in for a cagey start. However, it only takes one goal to light the touch paper in a derby. I can't help thinking back to Leeds match against Liverpool at the start of the season. If they approach this in a similar way, I think we could be in for an entertaining match with the sides ultimately sharing the points."

Manchester United sit sixth in the league table and are five points behind league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand. Attackers like Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have impressed despite questions over Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future.

Leeds United, on the other hand, sit 13th in the league table and have made a name for themselves with their high-octane attacking football.

