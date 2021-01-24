Michael Owen predicts the result for Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash

Manchester United are all set to host Liverpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup tonight, and former striker Michael Owen (who played for both clubs) has predicted that the Merseyside giants are likely to come away with a narrow victory.

Sharing his opinion and prediction on BetVictor, he said:

“For the second time in a week, old rivals Manchester United and Liverpool face-off. This time, Old Trafford is the venue with a place in the quarter-finals up for the grabs."

“With that in mind, we could see quite a change in line-ups and possibly tactics. Last week’s match was a highly tactical affair and out of the two teams, United would’ve probably been happier after 90 minutes."

“Now in the cup, I think this could pan out differently. With United at home, I don’t think they’ll be willing to give up as much territory to Liverpool as they did at Anfield. If that materialises and United truly have a go, it could leave the door wide open for Liverpool to capitalise on the counter."

The former Liverpool star concluded:

“With that in mind, I reckon Liverpool will get through by the narrowest of margins."

𝙒𝙚 𝙜𝙤 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣 ⏳



This time at Old Trafford 🏟

This time in the #FACup 🏆#MUFC #PhotoOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/rK2rSPnb3m — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 23, 2021

Liverpool could use the clash against Manchester United as a launchpad to get their season back on track

Former striker Michael Owen believes that Liverpool will emerge victorious against Manchester United tonight

Advertisement

While Manchester United have been in good form and currently sit atop the Premier League table, Liverpool have endured a contrasting season.

Despite starting well, injuries and ailments have destroyed the team's rhythm as they now find themselves occupying 4th place on the Premier League table. Crucially, the Reds haven't registered a single win in their last 5 games and haven't scored a goal in their last 4 matches.

As they travel to Manchester, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can put in a spirited performance and perhaps even use this match as a launchpad to try and get their season back on track.

He called an upset in the last round but does @themichaelowen think there will be another one in this week's #FACup action 👇 — BetVictor (@BetVictor) January 23, 2021

Following Arsenal's defeat and subsequent elimination from the tournament last night, a second heavyweight will soon exit the competition upon the completion of tonight's match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

With both sides desperate for silverware, the stakes are extremely high and the match is expected to be an intense affair.