Michael Owen predicts the result for Manchester United vs Wolves and makes interesting Cristiano Ronaldo claim

Former Premier League forward Michael Owen has predicted a narrow 1-0 win for Manchester United over Wolverhampton Wanderers with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a late winner.

Owen stated that new interim manager Ralf Rangnick needs a couple of big wins to stamp his authority on the Manchester United squad. The 42-year-old believes Rangnick is currently having the same issues as former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while finding the right tactics.

In his column for BetVictor, Michael Owen wrote:

"This is a big game for Man United. I know it’s early in Ralf Rangnick’s tenure but it really does feel like he needs a couple of big wins to stamp his authority on this side and to get the fans on board. Recent performances haven’t been great and it seems like he’s having the same issues Ole did, finding the right system to fit all these players."

Michael Owen is also impressed by Wolves' defensive game. Bruno Lage's men have, however, only scored 13 goals in the Premier League so far despite being eighth in the table.

Owen believes Manchester United will secure a tightly contested 1-0 win over Wolves with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet another late winner for the Red Devils. He added:

"Wolves continue to impress me defensively. They are so organized and hard to break down. I’m sure Wolves fans will be a little frustrated because if they could just score more, they’d be in the top four race. For Wolves to be as high as they are having only scored 13 goals is remarkable and just shows how good they’ve been at the back."

He predicted:

"There won’t be much in this game. I think United will narrowly edge this and it could be yet another late winner from a certain Cristiano Ronaldo."

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored a plethora of late goals for Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward scored late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United come into the game against Wolves following a comfortable 3-1 win over Burnley. Goals from Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo and an own goal from Ben Mee sealed all three points for Ralf Rangnick's side.

As things stand, Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 31 points from 18 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's top scorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer for the 2021-22 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has so far scored 14 goals in 20 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions. Eight of those strikes have come in the Premier League.

It is worth noting that Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood are joint second-highest goalscorers for Manchester United. However, the duo have scored just five goals apiece.

