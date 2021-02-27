Michael Owen predicts the result for Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has predicted the Reds to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-1 success against Sheffield United. Chris Wilder's side remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings and are almost resigned to suffering relegation unless things turn around extraordinarily.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in their worst run of form under Jurgen Klopp and are coming on the back of four successive league defeats. Everton's victory in the Merseyside derby at Anfield last week compounded their misery, as the Reds lost to their arch-rivals at home for the first time in the 21st century.

Klopp and co have been ravaged by injuries this season, but it could be argued that they haven't performed as well as they'd like despite their troubles. A similar argument could be used to describe Sheffield United's season, as the Blades continue to struggle in front of goal.

Owen predicted Liverpool to bounce back with a 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane, with the Reds in desperate needs of the points to get their faltering league season back on track.

"Liverpool face a tough away match against Sheffield United. Despite Liverpool's shocking form in the Premier League, Sheffield United are rock bottom with just 11 points. I have to go for a 3-1 away win for Jurgen Klopp's men."

Liverpool receive mixed news regarding injuries before Sheffield United clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Diogo Jota is back in full team training and could make his much-awaited return to the team. The Portuguese winger enjoyed a stunning start to his Anfield career but picked up a knee injury in a UEFA Champions League clash in late November that saw him miss more than three months of action.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is close to returning to training, but Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to be missing for the foreseeable future after undergoing groin surgery.

Alisson Becker's availability is yet to be determined, with the Liverpool goalkeeper mourning the tragic death of his father Jose earlier this week. Klopp refused to confirm if the former Roma shot-stopper would be available for the game, but the Reds are expected to offer an update on his involvement later this week.

The Premier League champions are in a torrid run of form and cannot afford to lose more ground in the race for a top-four spot.