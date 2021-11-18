Michael Owen predicts the result for Watford vs Manchester United

Former England forward Michael Owen predicts that Manchester United will get back to winning ways against Watford in the Premier League.

Owen believes Saturday's game against Watford will be an ideal opportunity for Manchester United to get back in form after their disappointing defeat to Manchester City. The 41-year-old expert predicts a 2-0 win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Writing in his column for BetVictor (via The Sport Review), Owen said:

“Watford have scored in just one of their four games under Ranieri and that 5-2 win against Everton is looking more and more like an anomaly. They are firmly in a tough run of fixtures, and I don’t see things getting any better."

“I thought Man United were disappointing against City in the derby. There was no desire, no drive in the team and it was all so easy for City. United were far too cagey and looked way behind their rivals. This is an ideal game for them though. Watford are in poor form and are struggling to score. I can see a comfortable 2-0 United win.”

Manchester United have been in a poor run of form lately. They have picked up just one win in their last six Premier League games. The Red Devils come into Saturday's fixture following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Watford, on the other hand, are in the midst of a relegation battle. The Hornets are currently 17th in the league standings, two points clear of the relegation zone. Claudio Ranieri's men have only picked up one win from their last five games, losing the remaining four.

It is worth noting that Manchester United suffered a shock 2-0 defeat the last time they visited Vicarage Road back in 2019.

Manchester United have fallen out of the Premier League title race

Following their barren run of form in the Premier League, Manchester United have fallen behind in the race for the title. The Red Devils have picked up 17 points from 11 games and are currently nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United face some tricky fixtures in the coming weeks. Following their away game against Watford, Solskjaer's men are scheduled to face Chelsea and Arsenal.

Before those Premier League games, Manchester United also have a crucial Champions League tie against Villarreal.

These next few games are crucial for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Manchester United boss could be on the verge of a sacking if results keep going sideways.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh