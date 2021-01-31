Michael Owen predicts result for West Ham vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has given his prediction for the clash between West Ham and Liverpool tonight. West Ham host Liverpool in the Premier League in what is sure to be a feisty fixture.

Liverpool currently sit in 4th on the Premier League table, only 2 points above the high-flying Hammers. Jurgen Klopp's side are coming off a 3-1 win against Tottenham on Friday. The win was a huge boost for Liverpool, after they went through a rough patch, having failed to score a goal in the Premier League since the turn of the year. Klopp will hope that the win against Tottenham can help get their season back on track.

West Ham, however, have been in spectacular form, winning their last 4 Premier League games in a row. A win against Liverpool tonight would see them extend their winning streak to seven games in all competitions, and would make them unbeaten in their last nine games.

David Moyes has got his side playing some unbelievable football, and a win against the Reds would see his side climb above Liverpool into 4th in the Premier League.

Michael Owen has predicted this fixture to be a very cagey affair, with Liverpool coming out as 1-0 winners.

The former England international told BetVictor,

"I think this could be tight. Liverpool will look to dominate possession, and I think one goal may be enough to clinch the points for the Reds."

A victory would see Jurgen Klopp's side move ahead of Leicester City into 3rd in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently 7 points behind league leaders Manchester City and a win tonight would go a long way in closing the gap at the top of the table.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose tonight against West Ham

Jurgen Klopp will hope that the victory at Tottenham has turned around his side's fortunes

Liverpool's form has faltered since the end of December, and that has seen Jurgen Klopp's side drop from 1st to 4th in the Premier League table. Liverpool cannot hope to challenge for the Premier League if that trend continues for much longer.

The 3-1 victory against Tottenham was a good sign that the Reds might be coming back to their best, but Jurgen Klopp will know that there is a lot of work to be done between now and the end of the season, if the Reds are going to challenge for the title this campaign.

Liverpool will hope welcome back a few crucial players from injury soon, with Fabinho said to be ready to face Manchester City next week.