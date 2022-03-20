Michael Owen predicts the scoreline of Liverpool's FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has tipped the Reds to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest today.

Championship club Nottingham Forest will host Jurgen Klopp's side in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the City Ground this evening. The two clubs, who are set to lock horns for the first time since 1999, will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Tomorrow is the first time Liverpool will have faced Nottingham Forest this century, with the last meeting a 2-2 draw in April 1999. Tomorrow is the first time Liverpool will have faced Nottingham Forest this century, with the last meeting a 2-2 draw in April 1999.

The Tricky Trees have been in fine form under former Reds youth manager Steve Cooper. They beat Premier League clubs Arsenal and Leicester City, as well as Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, on their way to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Nottingham Forest will thus be high on confidence against Klopp and Co. However, the Merseyside-based club, who remain active in all three competitions they are a part of, are among the best teams in Europe at the moment.

Considering the Reds' current form, Owen has backed his former employers to register a victory over Nottingham Forest this evening. The Englishman feels Klopp will be keen to earn another trip to Wembley after winning the EFL Cup last month. He wrote in his BetVictor column:

"It’s great to see [Nottingham] Forest in the latter stages [of the FA Cup], it’s been a great run for them. They’ve given teams problems at the City Ground, but Liverpool are looking too strong at the moment. I can’t think of a more form team in Europe than Liverpool. After that League Cup win, Klopp will be targeting another trip to Wembley. I’m predicting a 3-1 Liverpool win."

The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals will take place this afternoon. The event will be held before the quarter-final tie between the Reds and Tricky Trees at the City Ground.

Liverpool eyeing quadruple this season

The Reds have already won the EFL Cup this season. They beat Premier League rivals Chelsea on penalties to lift their first trophy of the campaign at Wembley last month.

Jurgen Klopp and Co will now be keen to add more trophies to their cabinet this term. They have reached the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, while they are only one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

- @AnfieldRd96 Liverpool are 17 wins away from doing the quadruple.



9 in the Premier League.

5 in the Champions League.

3 in the FA Cup. Liverpool are 17 wins away from doing the quadruple. 9 in the Premier League. 5 in the Champions League. 3 in the FA Cup.

The Reds are tipped to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Champions League as they have been pitted against Nottingham Forest and Benfica in those competitions respectively. They are thus very much in the mix to win the quadruple this season.

