Michael Owen predicts the scoreline of Manchester United's visit to Brighton

Michael Owen has predicted that his former side Manchester United will suffer a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, May 7.

The Red Devils have not been in the best of form in the league. They recently suffered defeats to Liverpool (4-0) and Arsenal (3-1). However, they secured a much-needed 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday, with Cristiano Ronaldo continuing his great goalscoring form.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls have defeated the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this season. They secured a 2-1 win over the Gunners and a 1-0 victory over Spurs last month.

Owen wrote in his column for BetVictor:

"Brighton’s form in April was superb. With wins away against Arsenal, Spurs and Wolves, they’ve shown themselves to be one of the best away sides in the league."

Owen believes Ronaldo is very much capable of getting on the scoresheet yet again for Manchester United. He added:

"I never know what Man United we are going to see, but I thought they played well on Monday against Brentford. Ronaldo is ending the season in great form, scoring in his last three. I won’t be surprised if he scores in this one as well, but I fancy Brighton to get the win. 2-1!"

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory over Brighton earlier this season. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were enough for the Red Devils to secure all three points on that occasion

Manchester United end their 2021-22 season with two away games in a row

Manchester United will end their 2021-22 Premier League season with two consecutive away games.

Following their game against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, the Red Devils will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season (May 22). Their 3-0 victory over Brentford was their last home game of the season.

The 2021-22 season has not gone according to plans for Manchester United. They will go yet another season without a trophy and look destined to miss out on a top-four berth in the league.

As things stand, Ralf Rangnick's men are sixth in the league table, having accumulated 58 points from 36 matches. They are currently five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners have two games in hand over the Red Devils.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh