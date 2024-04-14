Michael Owen rates Liverpool's chances to win the Premier League this season after 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes the Reds' chances of winning the Premier League title this season have suffered a huge blow after their shock loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men were widely expected to take all three points against their mid-table opponents to Anfield on Sunday, April 14. However, against all odds, the Eagles won the match 1-0 to put a massive dent in the Reds' title aspirations.

Crystal Palace combined impressively with one-touch passes on their left flank before Michael Olise laid the ball on for Tyrell Mitchell at the byline. The full-back cut the ball back into Eberechi Eze, who was standing unmarked in the Reds' 18-yard area, and the winger tucked the ball home in the 14th minute.

Jurgen Klopp's men threw the kitchen sink at the Eagles' defense, but to no avail. Players like Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, and Darwin Nunez missed big chances to equalize the game. However, their 21 shots at Palace's goal could not find their mark, and the Reds dropped three points in a tense title race.

Speaking after the game to Premier League Productions, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen raised concerns about the Reds' title chances. He said (via HITC):

“A massive hammer blow for Liverpool. You would say with the quality of opponent it’s going to be very difficult for them. They’re two points behind a great side in Manchester City, and they could be three points behind Arsenal in a couple of hours. With the quality of the two teams above them, I can’t see either dropping points.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses shock loss to Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press after leading his team to an unexpected loss against Crystal Palace in front of their fans at Anfield. This is their second consecutive loss at home, having collected a 3-0 beating at the hands of Atalanta BC in the Europa Leauge on Thursday.

It was also their second game in a row in which they failed to score and understandably, Klopp was not pleased with the result.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said (via Eurosport):

“I feel really, really rubbish. It's the second home game in a row that we've lost. We're not used to that; we have to see how we react. We have to work, and we will do that, but I cannot now stand here and say: 'now that's the starting point for us for the rest of the season'."

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Reds were hoping to send him off with more than the Carabao Cup. However, they have been knocked out of the FA Cup by rivals Manchester United, and they look unlikely to win the Europa League and Premier League after these losses.

