Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal's FA Cup clash against Southampton

Michael Owen believes that Southampton will knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal will head into the encounter on the back of a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night. Mikel Arteta's men endured an awful start to their 2020-21 Premier League season but are on an impressive run of form in recent weeks.

Arsenal have won four of their last five games, which has seen them climb up to tenth place in the Premier League table, just seven points of the UEFA Champions League places.

The north London giants are now looking to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup after they booked their spot in round three with a victory over Newcastle United earlier this month.

Southampton, on the other hand, have surprised one and all with their performances this season. The Saints are currently at ninth place in the league table, two points ahead of Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen is expecting a cagey affair between the two teams but believes the home side will progress into the next round of the FA Cup.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said:

"I think both these sides will fancy their chances of a cup run, so we could see near full strength sides at St Mary's."

"Arsenal have certainly turned the corner. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched a double against Newcastle last Monday and that will come as such a welcome sight to Gunners followers."

He added:

"Southampton have suffered a bit in recent weeks with a few absentees. At full strength they work as an excellent unit. Ralph Hasenhuttl will again have his side well drilled and I wouldn't be surprised at all if he gave up some territory. If he does so, I think Southampton have enough on the counter-attack to nick this one in what I'd expect to be cagey affair."

Arsenal will look to take advantage of Southampton's poor form on Saturday

Arsenal have been enjoying a good run of form in all competitions

Southampton had a promising start to their Premier League campaign but seem to be in a bit of a slump at the moment.

The Saints have won just one of their last five games in the Premier League and have multiple players sidelined due to injury.

Ralph Hssenhuttl's men are, however, known for their aggressive pressing and counter-attacking style of football, which suits competitions like the FA Cup.

They will face a stern test on Saturday as Arsenal will likely field a strong team to continue their defence of the FA Cup crown.